City of Toledo announces road closures for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Various downtown Toledo roads will be closed in observance of St. Patrick’s Day beginning Thursday.

Huron St. between Monroe St. and Washington St. will be closed from Thursday, March 16, through the end of business hours Sunday, March 19.

N. St. Clair St. between Perry St. and Monroe St. will be closed on Friday, March 17, from 2 p.m. to midnight.

The Shamrockin’ Shuffle will close portions of various downtown streets beginning at 8 p.m. on March 18. To view the course map, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.