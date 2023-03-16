Birthday Club
City of Toledo announces road closures for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

ProMedica building in downtown Toledo, Ohio.
ProMedica building in downtown Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Various downtown Toledo roads will be closed in observance of St. Patrick’s Day beginning Thursday.

Huron St. between Monroe St. and Washington St. will be closed from Thursday, March 16, through the end of business hours Sunday, March 19.

N. St. Clair St. between Perry St. and Monroe St. will be closed on Friday, March 17, from 2 p.m. to midnight.

The Shamrockin’ Shuffle will close portions of various downtown streets beginning at 8 p.m. on March 18. To view the course map, click here.

