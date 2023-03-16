Heavier security at CCHS Friday following threat 

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic High School Administration was made aware of a threat of violence Thursday.

According to school administrators, officials were notified of a message on the stall of the boys’ bathroom of a threat intended for Friday, March 17.

School administrators have notified law enforcement, and there will be an increased security presence on campus Friday.

The school day will proceed as scheduled.

