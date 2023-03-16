Judge to announce verdict in trial for man charged with shooting, killing Toledo children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge is set to announce a verdict in the bench trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s two children and hurting a third.

Kevin Moore is facing aggravated murder charges in the deaths of Ahmir Phillips, 5, and Gabriel Phillips,1. The boys’ brother Ashtan suffered a gunshot wound to the head but survived.

Police say Moore shot the children at Byrneport Apartments in February 2021. Police arrested him at the scene. Moore’s lawyers don’t deny that he shot the boys but have argued that Moore should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

13abc will offer a livestream of the court proceedings on our digital streaming platforms, including within the body of this story, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

GRAPHIC: Police body cam footage shows officers arresting Kevin Moore

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Police bodycam footage of the arrest of Kevin Moore who is accused in the shooting deaths of two young children.

