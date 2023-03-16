Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Judge to announce verdict in trial for man charged with shooting, killing Toledo children

Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, killing two and...
Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, killing two and injuring another.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge is set to announce a verdict in the bench trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s two children and hurting a third.

Kevin Moore is facing aggravated murder charges in the deaths of Ahmir Phillips, 5, and Gabriel Phillips,1. The boys’ brother Ashtan suffered a gunshot wound to the head but survived.

Police say Moore shot the children at Byrneport Apartments in February 2021. Police arrested him at the scene. Moore’s lawyers don’t deny that he shot the boys but have argued that Moore should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

13abc will offer a livestream of the court proceedings on our digital streaming platforms, including within the body of this story, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

GRAPHIC: Police body cam footage shows officers arresting Kevin Moore

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Police bodycam footage of the arrest of Kevin Moore who is accused in the shooting deaths of two young children.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
16-year-old dies in Oak Harbor crash
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears officially opened to the...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
Family and friends remember legendary Toledo boxing trainer
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location

Latest News

The new meters are intended to remotely track water usage and record updates every six hours...
Concerns over new Toledo water meters
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Feds say BP violated safety rules that led to fatal fire
Spacing out with Ross Ellet
Spacing Out - Ceres Nears Best Viewing Of The Year
Parents at Epworth Preschool want answers after finding out the director of the school was...
Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it