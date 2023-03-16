LC4, PetPeople to host puppypalooza adoption event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is partnering with PetPeople to host a puppypalooza adoption event this weekend.

The adoption event will take place on March 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at PetPeople located at 3504 Secor Road.

LC4 says the fee to adopt puppies at the event is being reduced to $75, which involves having your new pet spayed or neutered, initial vaccinations, registered microchip, heartworm prevention and parasite treatment.

The adoption of any dog from LC4 also requires the purchase of a license. The license costs $25 in Lucas County and is good through Jan. 31, 2024.

LC4 says if you have a resident dog and are looking to adopt another, be sure to bring your dog for a meet and greet. Families are also encouraged to bring their small children to meet their new furry friend.

To view all of the dogs looking for a home, click here or head to the LC4 Facebook page.

