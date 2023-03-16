Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

LC4, PetPeople to host puppypalooza adoption event

The adoption event will take place on March 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at PetPeople located at...
The adoption event will take place on March 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at PetPeople located at 3504 Secor Road.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is partnering with PetPeople to host a puppypalooza adoption event this weekend.

The adoption event will take place on March 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at PetPeople located at 3504 Secor Road.

LC4 says the fee to adopt puppies at the event is being reduced to $75, which involves having your new pet spayed or neutered, initial vaccinations, registered microchip, heartworm prevention and parasite treatment.

The adoption of any dog from LC4 also requires the purchase of a license. The license costs $25 in Lucas County and is good through Jan. 31, 2024.

LC4 says if you have a resident dog and are looking to adopt another, be sure to bring your dog for a meet and greet. Families are also encouraged to bring their small children to meet their new furry friend.

To view all of the dogs looking for a home, click here or head to the LC4 Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
16-year-old dies in Oak Harbor crash
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears officially opened to the...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
Family and friends remember legendary Toledo boxing trainer
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location

Latest News

Ethan checks out Zenobia Circus
Ethan checks out Zenobia Circus
Perrysburg teens organize mental health walk for Harbor
Perrysburg teens organize mental health walk for Harbor
3/16: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
3/16: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
OSHA faults BP in fatal fire
OSHA faults BP in fatal fire