Local veterinarian helps more than a dozen rescues and shelters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of unwanted, abandoned and injured animals are taken in by local rescues and shelters every year.

Getting many of them healthy enough for adoption takes a lot of time and money. A local vet has been a big part of making more rescues possible in our community.

Helping animals is what Dr. Brooke West does for a living. But it’s about much more. She goes above and beyond to make sure as many animals as possible have a fighting chance at a second chance.

Our community is full of people who go the extra mile to help others and Dr. Brooke West is one of them.

“She means so very much to us. We couldn’t do it without her, there’s no way,” said Sherry Jaquay, a volunteer with Planned Pethood. “We try to save every animal we can, regardless of their injuries.”

But bills add up quickly and the cost could be a barrier to treatment.

“We get a very generous discount. We could not pay a walk-in price. There is no way,” said Jaquay. “We take in hundreds of injured animals each year. She never stops. She is always able to fit them in. She is amazing.”

Lucky is one of the Planned Pethood animals saved by Dr. West and her staff.

“Without her talent and generosity, Lucky probably wouldn’t be here,” said Jaquay.

Lucky was found injured in the middle of the road and taken in by Planned Pethood. He had a shattered leg and a broken jaw. His leg was amputated and his jaw was wired shut, but he’s well on his way to a full recovery.

“Taking this on and doing this kind of work is not for the faint of heart, but it’s something we love to be a part of,” says Dr. West.

Noel is another pet who got a second chance here. Dr. West says Noel was surrendered to the vet clinic by her owner because of behavior concerns.

“We were able to work with her daily with a trainer and found that she is not aggressive, as far as we can see at this point,” says Dr. West. “She would have been euthanized if we were not able to provide that opportunity.”

Planned Pethood is just one of more than a dozen local rescues and shelters Dr. West works with.

“We provide surgical care, vet care, hospitalization, boarding, day care, training anything they need help with to succeed,” said Dr. West. “95% of animals are surrendered or returned because of behavior issues, we wanted to provide that here as well to help save animals and keep them in their homes.”

Dr. Brooke West, a true friend to people helping animals in need.

“All of us can have a part in this work. It is important to the community,” said Dr. West. “It’s important to help animals without a voice or the proper care and I am so proud to do that.”

Dr. West owns both Perrysburg Animal Hospital and West Toledo Animal Hospital. She says it’s easy for all of us to get involved in this kind of work by donating time, money, supplies or adopting an animal from a rescue or shelter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.