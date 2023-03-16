Man accused of murdering mother found competent to stand trial

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man charged with the murder of his mother and setting her body on fire was found competent to stand trial Wednesday.

According to court documents, Travis J Lewton pleaded not guilty to premeditated aggravated murder and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on April 12.

According to court documents, Travis attacked his mother, Nancy Lewton, 71, when she came home by choking her, court documents allege. After she stopped breathing, Travis admitted to “taking her body down in the ravine behind his house, stuffing her in a sewer pipe, and setting her on fire,” court records show.

Detectives said they found Nancy Lewton dead in the wooded area behind the house.

Court documents state that Lewton told police that he had been “thinking about killing his mother for about a week prior.”

