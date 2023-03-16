Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man accused of murdering mother found competent to stand trial

1000 Wildwood Rd murder
1000 Wildwood Rd murder(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man charged with the murder of his mother and setting her body on fire was found competent to stand trial Wednesday.

According to court documents, Travis J Lewton pleaded not guilty to premeditated aggravated murder and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on April 12.

According to court documents, Travis attacked his mother, Nancy Lewton, 71, when she came home by choking her, court documents allege. After she stopped breathing, Travis admitted to “taking her body down in the ravine behind his house, stuffing her in a sewer pipe, and setting her on fire,” court records show.

Detectives said they found Nancy Lewton dead in the wooded area behind the house.

Court documents state that Lewton told police that he had been “thinking about killing his mother for about a week prior.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
16-year-old dies in Oak Harbor crash
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears officially opened to the...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
Family and friends remember legendary Toledo boxing trainer
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location

Latest News

The local vet helps more than a dozen rescues and shelters with everything from medical care to...
Local veterinarian helps more than a dozen rescues and shelters
Impacts of proposed EPA rules on testing for 'forever chemicals'
Pothole Season
Pothole Season
Health effects of forever chemicals
Officers found 17-year-old Antwan Walker suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an alley...
Teens to be tried as adults in murder of Antwan Walker