Man charged with felonious assault in September shooting pleads not guilty

Corey Willoughby
Corey Willoughby(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who is facing a felonious assault charge for a September shooting pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

According to police, on Sept. 8, 2022, shortly after 2 a.m., Corey Willoughby, 42, shot Brandon Frezzell, 28, on the 2800 block of Sylvania Ave. during an argument.

Frezzell was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to court records, Willoughby is set to appear back in court on April 13 at 9 a.m. for pretrial.

