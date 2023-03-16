Man charged with felonious assault in September shooting pleads not guilty
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who is facing a felonious assault charge for a September shooting pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
According to police, on Sept. 8, 2022, shortly after 2 a.m., Corey Willoughby, 42, shot Brandon Frezzell, 28, on the 2800 block of Sylvania Ave. during an argument.
Frezzell was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.
According to court records, Willoughby is set to appear back in court on April 13 at 9 a.m. for pretrial.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.