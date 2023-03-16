Man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide in connection to fatal November accident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal accident in November has plead not guilty.

Gregory Willardo, 49, appeared in court on March 16 where he entered his plea of not guilty.

According to the Toledo Police Department, on Nov. 3, 2022, Willardo was traveling westbound on W. Sylvania when he began to make a left turn onto Willys Parkway on a solid green light. William Zeller, 25, was traveling eastbound on W. Sylvania on his motorcycle. Zeller attempted to stop but ended up crashing into the side of Willardo’s vehicle.

Zeller was ejected from his motorcycle and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

