Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man struck, killed by Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph, deputies say

Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone...
Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone trespassing on the tracks.(Polifoto/Getty Images via Canva)
By Evan Harris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Indiana late Wednesday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone trespassing on the tracks.

Deputies said while they were on their way to respond to that call, a second person called to report that the alleged trespasser was struck by an Amtrak train near U.S. 6 and C.R. 47.

The train was traveling almost 80 mph when the man was struck, deputies said. They also said the man was running on the tracks at the time.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified by the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
16-year-old dies in Oak Harbor crash
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears will officially open to...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
After seeing their dog on 13abc's social media pages following a police chase, owners picked up...
Dog in police chase, car crash reunited with owners

Latest News

Since the inception of Moore Crunch in October of 2022, Moore has sold over 600 bags of pretzels.
Entrepreneur with autism inspires others with booming pretzel business
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Feds say BP violated safety rules that led to fatal fire
Since the inception of Moore Crunch in October of 2022, Moore has sold over 600 bags of pretzels.
Entrepreneur with autism inspires others with booming pretzel business
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen tells Congress US banking system ‘remains sound’