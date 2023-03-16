March 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We will start the day with a mix of sun and clouds. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy, and rain is likely tonight. Highs today will be in the upper 50s. Friday will start off the day in the low 50s and then drop into the middle to upper 30s by late afternoon. It will be windy as well with gusts up to 40 mph possible. The weekend will be cold. A few flurries are possible on Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s this weekend. Sunshine is expected early next week with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the middle 40s on Monday, low 50s Tuesday and mid to upper 50s the rest of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.