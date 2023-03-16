Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

March 16th Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Tonight, Cold Weekend, Warmer Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We will start the day with a mix of sun and clouds. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy, and rain is likely tonight. Highs today will be in the upper 50s. Friday will start off the day in the low 50s and then drop into the middle to upper 30s by late afternoon. It will be windy as well with gusts up to 40 mph possible. The weekend will be cold. A few flurries are possible on Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s this weekend. Sunshine is expected early next week with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the middle 40s on Monday, low 50s Tuesday and mid to upper 50s the rest of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
16-year-old dies in Oak Harbor crash
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears will officially open to...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
After seeing their dog on 13abc's social media pages following a police chase, owners picked up...
Dog in police chase, car crash reunited with owners
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location

Latest News

March 16th Weather Forecast
March 16th Weather Forecast
3/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast 2
3/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast 2
Glass City Bird Crew Flyer
Metroparks Meetup: “Lights Out” to protect migrating birds
3/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast 2
3/15/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast 2