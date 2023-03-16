Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo woman’s house hit by a neighbor’s fallen chimney

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Patricia Rose has lived in her home on Coventry Avenue in Toledo for over 50 years.

Despite living in the home for decades, she was alarmed when she heard a loud bang in the middle of the night.

“I came out the back door, and the chimney was in my roof. What happened? That was the bang,” says Rose.

Upon further inspection, she noticed that when her neighbor’s chimney fell onto her roof, it caused some damage. Leaks began to occur in her kitchen, and some of them were dangerous. “I slipped on the floor, and I thought, where is this water coming from,” says Rose.

Rose said getting her neighbor to care for the damage has not been easy.

“Is he going to fix it? He’s responsible for it. You can see he never maintained it. He can tell people until his blue in the face: ' oh, no, oh, no, he didn’t do anything wrong.’ That chimney came down, and it was all on my property,” says Rose.

It turns out that Rose and her neighbor have a long history. She showed 13abc documents, including a restraining order she has against him after she says he harassed and threatened her. “The neighbors watch, but they don’t get involved. Why? If I saw somebody do something like that to them, I would get involved. You’re supposed to do that,” says Rose.

The City of Toledo’s Code Compliance Department tells 13abc they have notices and fines issued to the neighbor and will continue to issue them until the problem gets solved. As far as getting him to cooperate, the city says they plan on bringing in the Human Relations Department to mediate the situation.

Both Rose and her neighbor say they have contacted their insurance. Rose says she doesn’t think she should have to pay anything. And her neighbor tells 13abc he will have it fixed in a few weeks.

