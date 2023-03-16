Nominations open for disability-friendly orgs, people

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) -Nominations are open for a new award ballot presented by The Ability Center and Adams Street Publishing.

The Disability Friendly Awards will promote local restaurants, workspaces, activities, and events to make dining and exploring enjoyable for residents and visitors with disabilities in Toledo and surrounding areas.

The following categories are:

Inclusive Family-Friendly Event

Disability-Friendly Workplace

Local Disability Ally

Most accessible establishment (restaurant/bar)

Best adaptive outdoor activity

The ballot is now open until April 30. Winners will be announced at The Ability Center’s Library Takeover on July 22 at the Main Lucas County Public Library.

“When we talk about what it means to be disability friendly, this is what it looks like. Organizations and businesses that create a community where everyone feels welcomed and valued. Perfection isn’t the goal -education, empowerment, and openness for guests, employees, and people and of all abilities is the core of the mission. We applaud local disability-friendly businesses and hope to build a large network of establishments that share similar values and goals,” said Mallory Crooks of The Ability Center.

