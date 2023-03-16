Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Oldest residence in Cincinnati is up for sale

The home in Columbia Tusculum has been around for more than two centuries.
By Jared Goffinet, Catherine Bodak and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A home in Ohio that’s been around for more than two centuries is up for sale.

The home in the Columbia Tusculum neighborhood at 3644 Eastern Avenue was built in 1804, which makes it the oldest residence in Cincinnati, according to Lee Robinson with Sotheby’s International Realty.

In 1804, the United States held its fifth presidential election, with the incumbent, Thomas Jefferson, defeating Charles Pinckney.

The three-bedroom house listed for $498,900 even has four wood-burning stone fireplaces.

The downtown home is a short and easy walk to nearby restaurants and bars, according to the listing.

For more information and photos of the home, check out the listing.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
16-year-old dies in Oak Harbor crash
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears officially opened to the...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
Family and friends remember legendary Toledo boxing trainer
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location

Latest News

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
Corey Willoughby
Man charged with felonious assault in September shooting pleads not guilty
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
Deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.
5 horses shot to death, 3 more injured on property in Virginia, deputies say