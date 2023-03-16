Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: Body of 21-year-old woman found in burned-out car; man charged

Prosecutors have charged a suspect with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. (Source: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Prosecutors charged a suspect Wednesday with murder after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a burned-out car in Hawaii.

Police said 25-year-old Samuel Jones is accused of killing Laulusa and setting a car on fire at Mililani High School on Monday.

The body of the woman, later identified by family as Jordan Laulusa, was found after witnesses reported a car fire in the parking lot of the high school.

Laulusa’s family said she died from a stab wound to her neck.

Hawaii Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes said witnesses told officers that they noticed a man around the burning car before taking off from the scene.

The witnesses also said they noticed he was carrying some sort of blade or weapon while walking away from the car. They reportedly followed the man until officers arrived.

According to KHNL, Laulusa was a supply specialist in the Hawaii Army National Guard since 2019.

A memorial for Laulusa has been set up along the fence at Mililani High, with balloons, flowers, and signs that say, “Until we meet again.”

Jones’ bail was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash near Oak Harbor
According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura...
TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire
Parents who send their kids to Epworth say they are at a crossroad.
Epworth parents say they’re being left in the dark

Latest News

The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Some residents are looking for answers after a petition to recall two council members failed.
Petition to recall two Waterville council members fails, deemed “insufficient”
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
The company’s reports showed some children have been injured while working in the dangerous...
Minnesota meat processing firm accused of employing minors