Teens to be tried as adults in murder of Antwan Walker

Officers found 17-year-old Antwan Walker suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an alley...
Officers found 17-year-old Antwan Walker suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an alley between Burnham and Vermaas Avenue on June 14, 2022.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers facing charges for the fatal shooting of a Toledo teenager last summer will be tried as a adults.

Tayvion Price and JaShawn Allen are facing aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges in the murder of 17-year-old Antwan Walker.

Tayvion Price, who was 15-year-old at the time of the shooting, was certified as an adult on Thursday. JaShawn Allen, who was 16-years-old at the time of the crime, was certified as an adult in January.

Police say officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in an alley between Burnham and Vermaas in July 2022. Police have not disclosed a possible motive.

