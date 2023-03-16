Teens to be tried as adults in murder of Antwan Walker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers facing charges for the fatal shooting of a Toledo teenager last summer will be tried as a adults.

Tayvion Price and JaShawn Allen are facing aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges in the murder of 17-year-old Antwan Walker.

Tayvion Price, who was 15-year-old at the time of the shooting, was certified as an adult on Thursday. JaShawn Allen, who was 16-years-old at the time of the crime, was certified as an adult in January.

Police say officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in an alley between Burnham and Vermaas in July 2022. Police have not disclosed a possible motive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.