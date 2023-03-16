Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Zenobia Shrine Circus returns to Toledo

The Circus will be performing at the Glass City Center through this weekend.
The Circus will be performing at the Glass City Center through this weekend.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 71st annual Zenobia Shrine Circus is retuning to Toledo.

The Circus will be performing at the Glass City Center on:

  • March 16 at 6:30 p.m.
  • March 17 at 7 p.m.
  • March 18 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • March 19 at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Zenobia Shrine Circus says March 16 will be 13abc night with our own Tony Geftos serving as the emcee.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
16-year-old dies in Oak Harbor crash
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears officially opened to the...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
Family and friends remember legendary Toledo boxing trainer
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location

Latest News

Ethan checks out Zenobia Circus
Ethan checks out Zenobia Circus
Perrysburg teens organize mental health walk for Harbor
Perrysburg teens organize mental health walk for Harbor
3/16: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
3/16: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
The adoption event will take place on March 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at PetPeople located at...
LC4, PetPeople to host puppypalooza adoption event