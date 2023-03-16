Zenobia Shrine Circus returns to Toledo
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 71st annual Zenobia Shrine Circus is retuning to Toledo.
The Circus will be performing at the Glass City Center on:
- March 16 at 6:30 p.m.
- March 17 at 7 p.m.
- March 18 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- March 19 at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Zenobia Shrine Circus says March 16 will be 13abc night with our own Tony Geftos serving as the emcee.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.