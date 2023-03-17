3/17: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with winds gusting up to 40 mph. Temps will drop into the mid-30s by late afternoon with wind chills in the 20s. TONIGHT: Cold with a flurry possible and lows in the low 20s; wind chills will be in the single digits. SATURDAY: A few snow showers likely with highs in the upper 20s. Winds are still expected to gust up to 40 mph, so wind chills will be 5º-15º all day long. SATURDAY NIGHT:: More snow showers could bring some of us a dusting of snow, up to 1″ in Hillsdale County. SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Sunny and breezy for the first day of Spring Monday; highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will warm us back into the mid-50s with more sunshine. Thursday and Friday of next week will bring us rain and storm chances along with breezy conditions and highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.