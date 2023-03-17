Birthday Club
3/17: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Windy & cold this weekend with snow on Saturday, sun for Sunday.
3/17: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with winds gusting up to 40 mph. Temps will drop into the mid-30s by late afternoon with wind chills in the 20s. TONIGHT: Cold with a flurry possible and lows in the low 20s; wind chills will be in the single digits. SATURDAY: A few snow showers likely with highs in the upper 20s. Winds are still expected to gust up to 40 mph, so wind chills will be 5º-15º all day long. SATURDAY NIGHT:: More snow showers could bring some of us a dusting of snow, up to 1″ in Hillsdale County. SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Sunny and breezy for the first day of Spring Monday; highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will warm us back into the mid-50s with more sunshine. Thursday and Friday of next week will bring us rain and storm chances along with breezy conditions and highs in the low 60s.

