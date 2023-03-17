Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3/17/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Last weekend of Winter!
3/17/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Cold and breezy, mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, west winds gusting over 35 mph, lows in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. SATURDAY: Windy and cold, chance of snow showers, highs in the upper 20s, wind chills in the teens, west winds could gust up to 40 mph. SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, not quite as cold, highs close to 40.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Gabriel Phillips, 1, Ashton Phillips, 4, and Ahmir Phillips, 5, were involved...
Toledo man sentenced to life without parole for shooting, killing young children
Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Feds say BP violated safety rules that led to fatal fire
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears officially opened to the...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
The City of Toledo is installing new remote digital water meters to more than 130,000 customers.
Residents question safety, privacy of new Toledo water meters

Latest News

3/17/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/17/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/17: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
3/17: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
3/17: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
3/17: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Cold Weekend On The Way, Warmer Next Week
March 17th Weather Forecast