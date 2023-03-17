3/17/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Cold and breezy, mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, west winds gusting over 35 mph, lows in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. SATURDAY: Windy and cold, chance of snow showers, highs in the upper 20s, wind chills in the teens, west winds could gust up to 40 mph. SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, not quite as cold, highs close to 40.

