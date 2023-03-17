Birthday Club
Bowling Green Police, businesses, prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

Police have extra measures in place through Sunday
By Zain Omair
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Patrick’s Day weekend isn’t the best time to test your luck.

For bars and businesses in Bowling Green, St. Patrick’s Day is a busy one and police have extra measures in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

The fact that the holiday falls on a Friday this year only adds to the festivities.

“Typically we’re busier on Friday and Saturday nights, so it’ll already be busy on a typical Friday night but St. Patrick’s Day adds kind of a new level of uniqueness to the type of calls we receive and the number of calls we receive,” said Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff.

Lt. Skaff says it takes two to three weeks to plan for St. Patrick’s Day and they’ve increased their fleet by 25 percent.

“We’ve increased patrols, not only just in vehicles but also foot patrols, unmarked patrols, things like that, so we have extra officers working this morning, tonight, as well as tomorrow night,” said Lt. Skaff.

It’s not just the police who have extra measures in place... so do the businesses.

“There’s limits, so you can only get two drinks at a time. We’re always IDing, we’re feeding people waters, the new ride service Ziggy Zumbas is around now, so we’re making sure people aren’t driving home,” said Tubby’s Manager, Nick Ball.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

