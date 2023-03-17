Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dept. of Parks and Youth Services to host Collins Park community meeting

The meeting will be held on March 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Birmingham Library located at...
The meeting will be held on March 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Birmingham Library located at 203 Paine Ave. in Toledo.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Parks and Youth Services and partners are hosting a public meeting to gather feedback from the community on potential future options for the 90-acre property at Collins Park Municipal Golf Course.

The meeting will be held on March 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Birmingham Library located at 203 Paine Ave. in Toledo.

Also being discussed at the meeting is the habitat restoration potential of a half-mile portion of Duck Creek that runs through Collins Park Municipal Golf Course. The area that Duck Creek runs through is also part of the Maumee Area of Concern.

The City says the restoration activities planned for the site are crucial to help move the AOC one step closer to delisting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Gabriel Phillips, 1, Ashton Phillips, 4, and Ahmir Phillips, 5, were involved...
Toledo man sentenced to life without parole for shooting, killing young children
Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Feds say BP violated safety rules that led to fatal fire
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears officially opened to the...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
The City of Toledo is installing new remote digital water meters to more than 130,000 customers.
Residents question safety, privacy of new Toledo water meters

Latest News

Do You Feel Lucky?
Do You Feel Lucky?
Ohio Turnpike issues detour in Fulton and Lucas Counties for road repair
3/17: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
3/17: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
USA Women's boxing championship
USA Women's boxing championship