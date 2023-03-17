Dept. of Parks and Youth Services to host Collins Park community meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Parks and Youth Services and partners are hosting a public meeting to gather feedback from the community on potential future options for the 90-acre property at Collins Park Municipal Golf Course.

The meeting will be held on March 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Birmingham Library located at 203 Paine Ave. in Toledo.

Also being discussed at the meeting is the habitat restoration potential of a half-mile portion of Duck Creek that runs through Collins Park Municipal Golf Course. The area that Duck Creek runs through is also part of the Maumee Area of Concern.

The City says the restoration activities planned for the site are crucial to help move the AOC one step closer to delisting.

