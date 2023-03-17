Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘God loves trans kids’: Billboard sparks conversation about religion and gender identity

Part of the campaign includes a new billboard along I-385 in Laurens County, South Carolina, that reads, “God loves trans kids.” (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A new billboard along an interstate in South Carolina is sparking a conversation about the relationship between religion and people who identify as transgender.

The Alliance for Full Acceptance organization, or AFFA, recently announced its newest venture, the “God Loves LGBTQ+ People” campaign.

Part of the campaign includes a new billboard along Interstate 385 in Laurens County, South Carolina, that reads, “God loves trans kids.”

AFFA’s website says religion has long been used as a weapon against the LGBTQ+ community, and they are looking to change that.

“Politicians and advocacy groups using religion as a scapegoat for bigotry and political discrimination must stop,” the AFFA website reads. “Everyone has the right to live a life free from persecution regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The new campaign comes just days after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined attorneys general from 20 other states to file a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to remove an injunction blocking West Virginia’s enforcement of its Save Women’s Sports Act. Under the act, all biological males, including those who identify as transgender, would be ineligible for participation on female sports teams.

To learn more about the “God Loves LGBTQ+ People” campaign, visit AFFA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Gabriel Phillips, 1, Ashton Phillips, 4, and Ahmir Phillips, 5, were involved...
Toledo man sentenced to life without parole for shooting, killing young children
Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Feds say BP violated safety rules that led to fatal fire
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears officially opened to the...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
The City of Toledo is installing new remote digital water meters to more than 130,000 customers.
Residents question safety, privacy of new Toledo water meters

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
‘I’M BACK!’: Trump returns to Facebook after reinstatement
Pictures of the Week! March 17, 2023
Pictures of the Week! March 17, 2023
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
A group helps Ukrainians reunite with their children taken to Russia. (CNN, TELEGRAM/ARTEK,...
Ukraine: Reuniting parents with children taken to Russia
Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
LIVE: Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day