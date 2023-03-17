Birthday Club
“Justice for Jamie”: Family remembers victim one year after the deadly crash

The family of Jamie Rodriguez is calling for justice as the alleged reckless driver who killed the young mother is out on an SOR bond.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Exactly one year ago, on March 16, 2022, 34-year-old Jamie Rodriguez was killed by an alleged reckless driver. According to the family, her 16-year-old daughter survived, but with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Armon Richardson is currently out on bond, wearing just an ankle monitor until trial.

Jamie’s mother, Teresa Dockum, believes he should be in jail right now. “He shows no remorse like he doesn’t even care, but he hurt so many of us.”

Her fiancé, Bruce Lesinszki agrees. “It ain’t fair that he’s out walking around, enjoying his life, and she’s dead.”

Jamie’s family says Thursday was a celebration of her life, creating a vigil for her near the crash site at Angola and Reynolds Rd.

They are also fighting for justice.

“The thing that’s left is to get justice for Jamie,” said Dockum.

Richardson’s trial is set for April 11th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

