March 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will continue this morning. The afternoon will bring some sunshine and strong winds gusting up to 40 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 30s by late afternoon with a wind chill in the middle 20s. Saturday could be the last day of the season with highs below freezing. Snow showers are possible with a high in the upper 20s. Winds are still expected to gust up to 40 mph. Sunday brings sunshine with highs in the 30s. Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will warm back into the 50s. Thursday and Friday of next week bring rain and storm chances with highs in the low 60s.

