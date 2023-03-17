The Northwestern Water and Sewer District promotes Fix a Leak Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -In support of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Fix a Leak Week, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is promoting finding and fixing residential leaks in Northwest Ohio.

As part of EPA’s ongoing We’re for Water Campaign, Fix a Leak Week aims to help stop nearly 1 trillion of water wasted from household leaks annually. This year’s week-long-campaign will run from March 20 to March 26.

To encourage customers to search for leaks, The District is giving away leak detection kits which include the following: dye testing strips for toilets, a toilet flapper, a toilet tank bank, and a faucet drip gauge.

“Leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water in an average home every year—the amount of water it takes to wash 300 loads of laundry,” said Theresa Pollick, Public Information Officer at The District. “As a WaterSense partner, we are encouraging consumers to find and fix leaks to save water in our community.”

Leak kits are available during Fix a Leak Week at our main office t 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, Ohio, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The District is offering the following tips to combat water waste:

Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots too.

Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator.

Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.

