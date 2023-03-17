Ohio Turnpike issues detour in Fulton and Lucas Counties for road repair

BEREA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike has issued a detour in Fulton and Lucas counties.

The Ohio Turnpike says beginning at 11 p.m. on March 17, the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike will be closed between milepost 39, in Fulton County, and milepost 52, in Lucas County, for emergency pavement repair.

Drivers can follow the posted detour signs to:

Exit the turnpike at Toll Plaza 39 to State Route 109 South

Take SR 109 South to SR 2/(U.S. 20A) East

Take SR 2/(U.S. 20A) East and then return to the turnpike at Toll Plaza 52

The eastbound lanes are expected to reopen at 3 a.m. on March 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.