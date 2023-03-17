Birthday Club
Teen charged in 2020 murder

Keondre Baker
Keondre Baker(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old man is charged with murder in death of a teen in 2020.

Toledo Police arrested Keondre Baker, 19, on March 14.

Both the victim, James Smith, and Baker were 16 at the time of the killing.

Officer were called to the 100 block of Page St. where they found Smith, who had been shot.

He later died at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

"Silver Erie" at TMA
Finds in the 419 - Silver Erie at Toledo Museum of Art
March 17th Weather Forecast
Family remembering crash victim one year later
Family remembering crash victim one year later