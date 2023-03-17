Teen charged in 2020 murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old man is charged with murder in death of a teen in 2020.

Toledo Police arrested Keondre Baker, 19, on March 14.

Both the victim, James Smith, and Baker were 16 at the time of the killing.

Officer were called to the 100 block of Page St. where they found Smith, who had been shot.

He later died at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

