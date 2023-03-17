Three hospitalized after W. Sylvania crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were hospitalized after a crash on W. Sylvania Avenue Friday morning.

According to OSHP, a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on W. Sylvania Avenue and was turning left onto Whiteford Road. The driver failed to yield and was struck by a Dodge Charger traveling westbound on W. Sylvania Avenue.

Both drivers, along with a passenger in the Camry, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

