TPS awarded nearly $600,000 for Teen Driver Safety Scholarship Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is among the recipients of funding to provide free driving training to low-income teenagers statewide.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that his administration is awarding more than half a million dollars in grants to help more teenagers in low-income families access free driver training.

“Teen driver training courses can cost anywhere from $300 to $600 or more, which can be a huge barrier for some families,” said Governor DeWine. “By increasing accessibility to this important training for teenage drivers, we can better ensure their safety, the safety of their passengers, and the safety of others on the road.”

The grants are being awarded through Governor DeWine’s Drive to Succeed Scholarship Program and Youthful Driver Safety Fund.

Among TPS, 24 other local governmental agencies will receive a total of $575,000 as part of the Drive to Succeed Scholarship Program and Youthful Driver Safety Fund.

“Every year, traffic crashes claim hundreds of lives in Ohio, and educating our youngest drivers is an important step toward preventing crashes,” said Andy Wilson, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of young people who otherwise wouldn’t have had the means to complete driver education and gain the experience needed to become safer drivers.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.