WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: March 17, 2023
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- City of Toledo announces road closures for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
- Heavier security at CCHS Friday following threat
- Man accused of murdering mother found competent to stand trial
- Teen charged in 2020 murder
- Toledo man sentenced to life without parole for shooting, killing young children
- TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire
- Feds say BP violated safety rules that led to fatal fire
- Residents question safety, privacy of new Toledo water meters
- Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it
- Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment
- Proposal to protect reproductive rights in Ohio’s constitution moves forward
- Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
- Zenobia Shrine Circus returns to Toledo
- LC4, PetPeople to host puppypalooza adoption event
