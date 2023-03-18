Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break

The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along...
The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along its busiest stretch as hundreds of people gather to celebrate spring break.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break, killing one person, wounding another and sending dozens scrambling for safety, police said.

Two males were shot Friday night, and one person was detained at the scene, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted. It wasn’t clear if the person being held was the shooter. Police also said three guns were recovered.

The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along its busiest stretch as hundreds of people gather to celebrate spring break. One of the victims died at a hospital and the second person was listed in critical condition, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Dozens of people scrambled to get away from the gunfire, authorities said. Several blocks in the area were cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting is the second in as many years during spring break on South Beach. Last year, the city imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings also on Ocean Drive.

The year before that, there were about 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated during a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officials to take steps aimed at calming the situation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
Both drivers, along with a passenger in the Camry, were transported to an area hospital with...
Three hospitalized after W. Sylvania crash
Two people on Friday were charged in connection to a kidnapping in Canton after pretending to...
2 charged with kidnapping after claiming to be with Child Protective Services
(Left to right) Gabriel Phillips, 1, Ashton Phillips, 4, and Ahmir Phillips, 5, were involved...
Toledo man sentenced to life without parole for shooting, killing young children
The local vet helps more than a dozen rescues and shelters with everything from medical care to...
Local veterinarian helps more than a dozen rescues and shelters

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday
A man is dead after colliding with a semi-truck Friday morning.
Man dead after fatal two car crash Friday
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded