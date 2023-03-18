3/18: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Last St. Patrick’s Day topped out in the mid-70s in Toledo... and the day after this year’s edition, we find ourselves braced against single-digit windchills. Highs will stay below freezing this afternoon, as scattered snow showers are blown about by 35-40 mph gusts. Up to 1/2″ of accumulation is expected in Toledo (slightly higher toward Hillsdale). Clouds will clear tomorrow, kickstarting a warming trend -- 40F Sunday, 50F Monday (just in time for spring), and the 60s by late week as our first showers of the new season roll in.

