3/18: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: A few snow showers with an additional dusting of snow possible. It’ll also be very cold with lows in the low 20s but wind chills in the single digits. SUNDAY: Morning clouds and flurries will give way to afternoon sunshine. It won’t be quite as cold or windy, highs around 40. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with a lingering breeze, lows in the upper 20s but wind chills in the teens. MONDAY: It’ll be sunny and breezy for the first day of Spring with highs near 50. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. Some rain showers arrive for Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s and getting breezy once again. More rain Wednesday night into Thursday, when it’ll remain breezy with highs near 60. Heavier rain and a breeze likely Friday into Saturday. Cooler as well both days with highs in the low 50s Friday, mid-40s on Saturday. Some snow is also possible on Saturday, especially later in the day.

