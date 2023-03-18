Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday, TPD says

A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday morning.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday morning.

The Toledo Police Department said the crash occurred just after midnight on the 2400 block of Arlington Avenue.

The 32-year-old from Toledo was riding a bicycle in the curb lane when a car hit him, police said.

Officials said the man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by Life Squad to the University of Toledo Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation, TPD said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
Both drivers, along with a passenger in the Camry, were transported to an area hospital with...
Three hospitalized after W. Sylvania crash
Two people on Friday were charged in connection to a kidnapping in Canton after pretending to...
2 charged with kidnapping after claiming to be with Child Protective Services
(Left to right) Gabriel Phillips, 1, Ashton Phillips, 4, and Ahmir Phillips, 5, were involved...
Toledo man sentenced to life without parole for shooting, killing young children
The local vet helps more than a dozen rescues and shelters with everything from medical care to...
Local veterinarian helps more than a dozen rescues and shelters

Latest News

Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday, TPD says
Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday, TPD says
A bitter cold wind with a few snow showers to lead off the weekend, then warming through the...
3/18: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
The club has been part of Toledo since the 1930s
Hittin’ The Town: A little slice of Bavaria in our backyard
There’s a little slice of Bavaria in our backyard.
Hittin' The Town: A little slice of Bavaria in our backyard