Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday, TPD says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday morning.

The Toledo Police Department said the crash occurred just after midnight on the 2400 block of Arlington Avenue.

The 32-year-old from Toledo was riding a bicycle in the curb lane when a car hit him, police said.

Officials said the man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by Life Squad to the University of Toledo Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation, TPD said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.