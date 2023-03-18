Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday, TPD says
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday morning.
The Toledo Police Department said the crash occurred just after midnight on the 2400 block of Arlington Avenue.
The 32-year-old from Toledo was riding a bicycle in the curb lane when a car hit him, police said.
Officials said the man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by Life Squad to the University of Toledo Medical Center.
The crash is still under investigation, TPD said.
