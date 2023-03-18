Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Chemists address a water sanitation chemical that is harmful to aquarium fish

The water department is working to notify businesses who are affected by the added chemicals, while staying in-line with EPA standards
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo Water Department is warning fish owners to monitor the amount of aluminum sulfate added to the tap water as it can harm fish.

While aluminum sulfate is completely safe for human consumption and commonly used in pickles and water sanitation, it is potentially deadly to fish.

Alex Parent, the owner of Method Aquatics, said he noticed an issue when he changed the water in his tanks.

“I was lucky in the regard I kinda caught it early. I think most of my customers were hurt more than I was,” Parent said.

Parent told 13abc that after he lost some fish due to changing their tank water, he called the water department. The department told Parent that they added higher-than-normal levels of aluminum sulfate.

“I did some research and found out it was really toxic for fish in high levels,” Parent said.

Jeff Mertin, Chief Chemist for the Toledo Water Department, said the city had good reason.

“We had to add more than the usual amount to remove all of the dirt,” Mertin said.

Mertin said the increase is due to more water from Lake Erie than in past years.

“Normally, we don’t have the alum anywhere near high enough to interfere with aquarium levels. When we go above two grains per gallon, we have an email list we send out to people. It’s primarily hospital dialysis centers and a few other similar places where they also have to deal with higher aluminum levels.”

The water department is working to notify businesses that are affected by the added chemicals while staying aligned with EPA standards.

If you want to be added to the aluminum sulfate contact list, you can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
(Left to right) Gabriel Phillips, 1, Ashton Phillips, 4, and Ahmir Phillips, 5, were involved...
Toledo man sentenced to life without parole for shooting, killing young children
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Feds say BP violated safety rules that led to fatal fire
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears officially opened to the...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
(Source: Central Catholic High School Facebook)
Heavier security at CCHS Friday following threat 

Latest News

The barrels were found in a field near Oak Shadow Court by a pedestrian while on a walk.
Spencer Township officials work to clear metal barrels found by pedestrian
13abc contacted Spencer Township Maintenance who immediately sent out a supervisor to check out...
Spencer Township officials work to clear metal barrels found by pedestrian
For bars and businesses in Bowling Green, St. Patrick’s Day is a busy one and police have extra...
Bowling Green Police, businesses, prepare for St. Patrick’s Day
The program is piloting with a class of eighth-grade boys at Jones Leadership Academy.
Local orgs teach students healthy masculinity, ways to prevent violence against women