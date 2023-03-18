Birthday Club
Man dead after fatal two car crash Friday

A man is dead after colliding with a semi-truck Friday morning.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after colliding with a semi-truck Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. on US 20 in Green Creek Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the semi-truck was turning left out of a gas station when it crossed into the right lane of US 20.

Officials said that the semi-truck turned into the path of Donald Eckel, 74, from Pemberville when the crash happened.

Eckel was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the crash is under investigation at this time.

