One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday

At least one person is in the hospital after two trucks crashed, one flipping onto its side, Saturday morning.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital after two trucks crashed, one flipping onto its side, Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Airport Highway and South Fearing Boulevard in Toledo around 2:30 a.m.

Toledo Police said at least one person was taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

The crash is currently under investigation, officers said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday
A man is dead after colliding with a semi-truck Friday morning.
