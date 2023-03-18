One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital after two trucks crashed, one flipping onto its side, Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Airport Highway and South Fearing Boulevard in Toledo around 2:30 a.m.

Toledo Police said at least one person was taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

The crash is currently under investigation, officers said.

