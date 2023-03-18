Birthday Club
Owner decides new location for Uncle John’s Pancake House

By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owner of Uncle John’s Pancake House has decided on the new location.

Sal Tubeileh told 13abc about his decision to move the restaurant in January after discussing it with his employees.

The original building will close on March 26 and reopen at 1430 Secor Rd during the first week of July, Tubeileh said.

Uncle John’s Pancake House will be giving out gift cards for the new place on March 26.

