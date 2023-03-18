Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail, authorities say.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a handful of people have been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into a jail.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, five individuals are facing charges for attempting to get narcotics into the parish jail.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Jamie Guidry, 41, is facing charges that include possession with intent to distribute narcotics, the introduction of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.

Authorities said Jewell Herron, 42, has been charged with the introduction of contraband. Coy Simpson, 45, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and introduction of contraband.

The sheriff’s office said Kerwin Williams, 40, has been charged with the introduction of contraband. Darius Washington, 35, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and introduction of contraband.

The Iberville Parish Jail is located about 17 miles south of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
(Left to right) Gabriel Phillips, 1, Ashton Phillips, 4, and Ahmir Phillips, 5, were involved...
Toledo man sentenced to life without parole for shooting, killing young children
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Feds say BP violated safety rules that led to fatal fire
On March 16, the new home for the Zoo’s Grizzly and Kodiak Brown bears officially opened to the...
Toledo Zoo announces grand opening of Komminsk Family Kodiak Ridge
(Source: Central Catholic High School Facebook)
Heavier security at CCHS Friday following threat 

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, U.S. FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...
Supreme Court honors legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
For bars and businesses in Bowling Green, St. Patrick’s Day is a busy one and police have extra...
Bowling Green Police, businesses, prepare for St. Patrick’s Day
US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints