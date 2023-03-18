Spencer Township officials work to clear metal barrels found by pedestrian

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Madison Thomas has become a concerned nature lover after finding metal barrels in Spencer Township.

Thomas says she found the barrels in a field near Oak Shadow Court while on a walk.

“I thought maybe when it rains whatever was in there,” said Thomas. “I know it’s a solid now, but maybe some of it can work its way into the water and runoff into the stream.”

13abc contacted Spencer Township Maintenance who immediately sent out a supervisor to check out the barrels.

“They’re older and rusty. Whatever’s in there has been there for a long time. We’re happy to hear about it and get it cleared up,” said Tim Bowes, a superviosr ar Spencer Township Maintenance. “Nothing appears to be physically leaking. What’s in the drums looks to be a solid at this point and probably could’ve been a liquid at some time, but it’s solid now. What we’re going to do is try to find the correct agency to get a hold of and get the issue taken care of.”

Bowes said the barrels were initially hidden.

“If it wasn’t for the trees being cleared back we might not have been able to see them,” said Bowes.

The Township is now working to get the barrels removes to protect the environment.

“It’s a very beautiful area, and the animals are in abundance in the creek behind us fills up with water.” said Thomas. “I just wouldn’t want it to be compromise.”

If you have concerns about possible hazardous materials in your area, call the maintenance division in your area. You can also report it to the Ohio EPA Spill Hotline at 1-800-282-9378.

