Toledo upsets Iowa State to earn first NCAA Tournament win since 1996
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo women’s basketball team defeated Iowa State 80-73 Saturday to secure its first NCAA Tournament win since 1996.
The No. 12 Rockets move on to face No. 4 Tennessee on Monday. A time for the game in Knoxville has not been announced.
Toledo secured the win over No. 5 Iowa State behind 24 points and 13 rebounds from Quinesha Lockett. Toledo led 43-36 at halftime and held off the Cyclones in the second half to earn the team’s program-best 17th-straight win.
The Rockets secured their 29th win on the season, which ties a program record.
Tennessee defeated No. 13 Saint Louis 95-50 earlier in the day Saturday to advance to the second round.
The win for Toledo marks the team’s fourth all-time win in the NCAA Tournament. All three previous wins came in the first round, with the last coming on March 16, 1996 against Ole Miss.
