3/19: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

After a bitter cold 36 hours by mid-March standards, temperatures are back on the upswing with Sunday highs near 40F as winds slow a bit from yesterday. Spring will be heralded in Monday with the low-50s. We’ll make a run at 60F by Thursday, but not before alternating chances of scattered showers from the midweek onward -- and even a rain/snow mix trying to get going as we head into next weekend. Winds won’t be as gusty as Saturday in the meantime, but still breezy up to 30mph for the next several afternoons.

