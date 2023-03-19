Bass Pro Shops holds Kids Fishing Weekend in Rossford

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bass Pro Shops are holding its annual “Kids Fishing Weekend” in Rossford.

Organizers said families can participate in fishing-related activities throughout the day and fish in one of Bass Pro’s outdoor ponds.

The shop’s doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to Bass Pro Shops.

The event coincides with the spring fishing classic with live tank demos and the return of Saturday fish feedings, according to organizers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.