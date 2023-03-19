Birthday Club
Bass Pro Shops holds Kids Fishing Weekend in Rossford

Bass Pro Shops are holding its annual "Kids Fishing Weekend" in Rossford.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bass Pro Shops are holding its annual “Kids Fishing Weekend” in Rossford.

Organizers said families can participate in fishing-related activities throughout the day and fish in one of Bass Pro’s outdoor ponds.

The shop’s doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to Bass Pro Shops.

The event coincides with the spring fishing classic with live tank demos and the return of Saturday fish feedings, according to organizers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

