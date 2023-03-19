Busy holiday weekend for transportation services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you plan on drinking this St. Paddy’s day, then you should have a plan for getting home.

Black and White Transportation driver, Burt Stoner, says safety is his number one priority on the job. “We have a life to worry about other than our own.”

He says it’s even more important when out on a holiday like St. Patrick’s Day.

“You pick up some people who are sober and some people who aren’t, but the main thing is if you get a rowdy drunk person that’s under a lot of alcohol, you basically just want to keep them calm, let them listen to music,” said Stoner.

He says it’s easy to book a ride, and the cost just depends on where you’re going.

“If you’re doing a short fare, you know like downtown to the eastside, you’re looking at maybe seven or eight dollars. If you’re looking at downtown to Maumee, you’re looking at like 30 to 40 dollars.”

You can’t forget the meter’s running, though, unless you ask for a fixed fare ahead of time, says Stoner. “So, if you’re going from Kroger right here on Secor to downtown and it ran 27 dollars they would already know what it’s going to cost them before they even got there.”

Stoner says the job can be tough, but even on busy nights, he loves getting to meet the people of Toledo. “You never know what to expect.”

