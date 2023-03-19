Electronic recycling drop at Nature’s Nursery

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is partnering with AIM ECycling to create a way to dispose of old electronics.

According to Nature’s Nursery press release, the event will be Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lucas County Rec Center.

Items that will be accepted include:

Laptops

Computers

Printers

Hard Drives

Modems

Flat Screen Monitors

Cables

Speakers

Keyboards

Cameras

Cellphones

Radios

Game Systems

Fax Machines

Items not accepted include:

CRT/Non Flat Screen Monitors

Air Conditioners

Appliances

Florescent Bulbs

Alkaline Batteries

All other nonelectronic items such as furniture. toys or clothing

“Nature’s Nursery is best known for taking in sick, injured or orphaned wild animals,” Nature’s Nursery Executive Director Allison Aey said. “But we also serve to educate the public on wildlife conservation including preserving natural habitats and environments. Aligned with our work to save these animals is also a need to make sure that natural resources are preserved and plentiful for both wildlife and people.”

