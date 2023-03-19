Fans celebrate the historic University of Toledo Women’s Basketball win over Iowa State

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Women’s Basketball Team shocked the nation today with a win in the NCAA tournament. This was the Rockets’ first March Madness win since 1996. UT fans are celebrating Saturday’s victory and looking forward to the next game.

“I’m just so excited for them. They’ve worked hard, they’ve had a great season, and they deserve to win,” said UT Alumni, Mary Alice Donofrio. “I played basketball as a kid so to see the women play well is just great.”

Donofrio was celebrating the win at Blarney Irish Pub’s watch party with another alumni, Michael Prephan.

“Every year I think they’re really good and for some reason, they just don’t do that well, but this year, we’re dominating,” said Prephan.

He says on a day like today, it’s hard to hide his hometown pride. “I’ve been in Toledo all my life. I was born in Toledo hospital and I’m really happy to be a Toledoan today. I really am,” Prephan said.

This was the Rocket’s 17th win in a row, a new program record. Fans say they are hopeful for another win.

Their next game is on Monday against Tennessee.

