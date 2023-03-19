Man arrested and charged with assaulting a Toledo officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested and charged with felony assault on a Toledo Police Officer Saturday.

Police were detaining and questioning Christopher Dashner around 5 p.m. when he attacked the officer, according to court records.

Dashner swung a bag of beer cans at the officers and then dug his fingers into an officer’s right eye, court records said.

Reports said Dashner cut the officer’s bottom eyelid and broke blood vessels in the eye.

