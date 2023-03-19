Toledo man dead after motorcycle crash, officials say

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday.

The crash occurred in Frenchtown Township on Pointe Aux Peaux Road Sunday just after midnight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph W. Hoag Sr., 34, from Toledo, was driving west on Pointe Aux Peaux Road when he missed a turn and lost control of his motorcycle, officials said.

Officers said Hoag went left of center, leaving the roadway and hitting a tree and utility pole.

Hoag was separated from his vehicle and found, by authorities, lying on the ground next to the motorcycle, officials said.

Police said Hoag was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Officers also said Hoag was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

