3/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

Sunny for the first day of Spring, then come late week spring showers.
3/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TONIGHT: Clear, breezy, and chilly with lows in the upper 20s but feeling like the mid-teens. MONDAY: Sunny, breezy, and milder with highs around 50. SW winds gusting to 30 mph, and the new season begins at 5:24pm. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and calmer with lows in the mid-30s. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid-50s. EXTENDED: A few light rain showers will arrive later Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, when it’ll be breezy again with highs in the mid-50s. Heavier rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday, and it’ll stay breezy. Some thunder is also possible Thursday with highs near 60. More rain on Friday could be heavy, and it’ll still be breezy but cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Rain may mix with some snow Saturday; otherwise, breezy with highs in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny and drying out Sunday with highs back in the mid-50s.

