Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3/20: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Springlike warmth for now; wetter Wed-Sat
Spring has sprung, and Mother Nature got the memo! Dan Smith has the latest on our warming and wetter trend through the work week.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve officially hit springtime as of 5:24pm, and Mother Nature seems to have gotten the memo with highs near 50F. We’ll continue on the warming trend, yet light showers will return Wednesday, becoming heavier Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder. Thursday’s high of 60F in Toledo will quickly tumble as the lake breeze takes hold. A downturn in temps will follow us into the weekend: Highs near 40F with a rain/snow mix possible. At least 1″ of rain is likely in many areas from the midweek through Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred in Frenchtown Township on Pointe Aux Peaux Road Sunday just after midnight.
Toledo man dead after motorcycle crash, officials say
The owner of Uncle John’s Pancake House has decided on the new location.
Owner decides new location for Uncle John’s Pancake House
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Reports said Dashner cut the officer’s bottom eyelid and broke blood vessels in the eye.
Man arrested and charged with assaulting a Toledo officer
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

Spring has sprung, and Mother Nature got the memo! Dan Smith has the latest on our warming and...
3/20: Dan's Monday Evening Forecast
March 20th Weather Forecast
March 20th Weather Forecast
Spring arrives with sunshine and warmer temperatures
March 20th Weather Forecast
March 20th Weather Forecast
March 20th Weather Forecast