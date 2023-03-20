3/20: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

We’ve officially hit springtime as of 5:24pm, and Mother Nature seems to have gotten the memo with highs near 50F. We’ll continue on the warming trend, yet light showers will return Wednesday, becoming heavier Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder. Thursday’s high of 60F in Toledo will quickly tumble as the lake breeze takes hold. A downturn in temps will follow us into the weekend: Highs near 40F with a rain/snow mix possible. At least 1″ of rain is likely in many areas from the midweek through Saturday.

