Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

African Safari Wildlife Park opens for 55th season Saturday

Beginning on March 25, the Park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last car...
Beginning on March 25, the Park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last car admitted at 4 p.m.(African Safari Wildlife Park)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park is opening for its 55th season this weekend.

Beginning on March 25, the Park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last car admitted at 4 p.m.

The Park’s popular Drive-Thru Safari features zebras, bison, llamas, alpacas, elk, exotic cattle, emus and more. Warm weather animals, such as giraffe and antelope, will not be visible unless the air temperature is above 60 degrees.

According to the Park, the Walk-Thru Safari, which features gibbons, lemurs, kangaroos, warthogs, parrots, camel rides, educational animal shows and animal feeding experiences, will open in mid-May.

To celebrate its opening day, the Park is offering general admission tickets for $16.95, which saves each person $13, which can be used anytime during the 2023 season.

The promotional price is only available through March 28 and can only be purchased here. It is not available at the gate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred in Frenchtown Township on Pointe Aux Peaux Road Sunday just after midnight.
Toledo man dead after motorcycle crash, officials say
The owner of Uncle John’s Pancake House has decided on the new location.
Owner decides new location for Uncle John’s Pancake House
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Reports said Dashner cut the officer’s bottom eyelid and broke blood vessels in the eye.
Man arrested and charged with assaulting a Toledo officer
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

The electronic violinist, dancer and artist will be performing at Centennial Terrace on Aug. 4...
Lindsey Stirling to perform at Centennial Terrace this summer
The event is being held on March 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maumee High School gymnasium.
Maumee Chamber of Commerce to host Job Fair and Career Expo
Sherry Ann Jenkins diagnosed and treated patients with cognitive disorders without any...
Couple convicted of running fraud health care scheme in Toledo
The Drug Enforcement Administration says Banmeet Singh was extradited to Columbus, Ohio from...
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says