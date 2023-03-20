African Safari Wildlife Park opens for 55th season Saturday

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park is opening for its 55th season this weekend.

Beginning on March 25, the Park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last car admitted at 4 p.m.

The Park’s popular Drive-Thru Safari features zebras, bison, llamas, alpacas, elk, exotic cattle, emus and more. Warm weather animals, such as giraffe and antelope, will not be visible unless the air temperature is above 60 degrees.

According to the Park, the Walk-Thru Safari, which features gibbons, lemurs, kangaroos, warthogs, parrots, camel rides, educational animal shows and animal feeding experiences, will open in mid-May.

To celebrate its opening day, the Park is offering general admission tickets for $16.95, which saves each person $13, which can be used anytime during the 2023 season.

The promotional price is only available through March 28 and can only be purchased here. It is not available at the gate.

